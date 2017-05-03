NYCFC academy's Gio Reyna leads US U-15s to Torneo Delle Nazione title

May 3, 201711:08AM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

The US Under-15 boys’ national team captured the prestigious Torneo Delle Nazioni title in Italy on Monday, getting a game-winning goal from NYCFC academy midfielder Giovanni Reyna to defeat England 2-1 in the tournament final.

Reyna, the son of NYCFC technical director and former US national team stalwart Claudio Reyna, fired home the game-winner in the 77th minute of the 80-minute match. England took the lead in the 69th, but NYCFC academy defender Joseph Scally scored three minutes later to tie the match at 1-1, setting the table for Reyna's winner.

Coached by former New York Red Bulls and FC Dallas midfielder Dave Van Den Bergh, the US posted a 2-1-0 record in the group stage, losing to England and beating Russia and Slovenia, before downing Portugal 4-2 in the semifinal to advance to the title game.

Thirteen of the 20 players on Van Den Bergh’s roster play in MLS academies. 

Topics: 
Academy

Stay connected: The official MLS app keeps you connected with the latest news, highlights, scores, standings, and analysis all for FREE. Download for iOS (Apple) or Download for Android