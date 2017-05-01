Top 5 most exciting matches of Week 9

Looking to take in a match replay from the weekend on MLS LIVE and undecided which from the 11 to choose?

The MLSsoccer editorial team on Monday voted to rank the top 5 most exciting matches from Week 9, taking into account factors like action, rhythm, atmosphere and storylines from each of the weekend's matches.

Remember, in addition to all the live action, you can watch full match replays, as well as 20-minute condensed matches on MLS LIVE.

5. Montreal Impact vs. Vancouver Whitecaps

It’s a match that could represent the turning point in the Vancouver Whitecaps' season. And if you haven’t had a chance to get a good look at Montreal 18-year-old Impact phenom Ballou Tabla, you’ll have 90 minutes to do it here. WATCH NOW

4. NY Red Bulls vs. Chicago Fire

Dax McCarty’s first trip back to Red Bull Arena made for arguably the most compelling storyline of Week 9. And the former RBNY captain definitely held up his end of the bargain in this one. WATCH NOW

3. FC Dallas vs. Portland Timbers

A match with the tension and drama you’d expect from two of the top sides of 2017. Mix in some All-Star caliber players, tactical nuance and then drizzle some controversial moments for a classic MLS top-of-the-table clash. WATCH NOW

2. Columbus Crew SC vs. New York City FC

What else did you think you’d get with Crew SC and NYCFC going at it? Two teams that like possession, keeping the ball on the ground and passing it from back to front gifted us a match with five goals and three lead changes. WATCH NOW

1. Seattle Sounders vs. New England Revolution

A team coming back from a 3-0 hole in front of 45,000 fans is not a regular occurrence. In fact, it’s only happened nine other times in MLS history. WATCH NOW

What do you think of MLSsoccer.com's Top 5 matches for Week 9? Let us know in the comments.