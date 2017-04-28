Toronto FC 2, Houston Dynamo 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Toronto FC made it two wins in their last two home games, as they defeated the Houston Dynamo at BMO Field on Friday.

The hosts opened the scoring fairly early, as Jozy Altidore finished off a good team build-up in the 16th minute. He doubled the lead and his tally with a beautiful goal just after the half-hour mark, and the score stood for the remaining hour of the match.

Goals

16' – TOR – Jozy Altidore Watch

32' – TOR – Jozy Altidore Watch

Three Things

ALTIDORE BRACES FOR GOALS: Last week, Sebastian Giovinco nabbed the brace to get TFC the win, and this time Altidore took center stage. It's not exactly been a bad start for the striker, who now has five goals in eight appearances this season, but he hadn't quite taken games over yet this year. With the performance against Houston, he can say he has done that. And to add to the idea of Toronto's potent attack, Altidore and Giovinco are among the league leaders all time in goals per 90 minutes. Best goals/90 (>40 goals) in @MLS history:

1 John .89

2 Diallo .72

3 BWP .70

4 Keane .69

5 Villa .69

6 Giovinco .66

7 Altidore .61 — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) April 29, 2017 LISTLESS NIGHT FOR DYNAMO: Believe it or not, but the Dynamo had far more shots on the night, 19 to TFC's 10, and the teams were even in shots on target, with five each. But much of that attacking flurry came in the final minutes of the match, as the game was effectively wrapped up by halftime. Houston are 0-3-0 away from home this season, a blight on an otherwise strong start to the season. If this team is going to remain firmly above the red line, they'll need to pick up points on the road. HAPPY ANNIVERSARY: It went under the radar a bit, but Friday was the 10th anniversary of the opening of BMO Field. Considering the ups and downs in the stadium occupant's history, there have been plenty of bad nights to go with the good, but with the team at their best ever and a win on the anniversary, there's considerable reason for optimism around the next 10 years at the facility.

