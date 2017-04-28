Sporting Kansas City sign 19 Special Olympics players to two-game contracts

Sporting Kansas City may be taking on Real Salt Lake at home on Saturday night (8:30 pm ET, MLS LIVE), but that is not the only match that fans in attendance will be treated to.

Sporting KC announced this week that they signed 19 players from Special Olympics Kansas and Special Olympics Missouri to two-game contracts. The new signings will make up a unified team that will face off against Special Olympics Utah both this weekend and in a Decision Day meeting on Oct. 22 at RSL's home of Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah.

This Saturday's match between the two Special Olympics sides will see them play 11-on-11 during two 15-minute halves. It will also include player introductions, warm-ups, a national anthem performance, and an on-field, commemorative medal ceremony at its conclusion.

You can read more details about the match here.