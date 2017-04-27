Discuss: Who's the most exciting player in MLS right now?

Welcome to another edition of "Discuss," in which MLSsoccer.com editors debate the topics of the moment in MLS. This time around, we ask: Who's been the most exciting player in MLS so far this year?

Senior Writer Matthew Doyle, Senior Editors Arielle Castillo, Nicholas Rosano and Ben Couch, New Media Editor Benjamin Baer and Contributor Sam Stejskal give their take on who's lighting up MLS matches.

There's nothing more exciting than realizing someone who's almost my age is out there clowning fools on the regular. #PlayYourOlds

He doesn’t have the same counting stats as some of the other players likely to make this list, but there’s no player in MLS capable of producing as many jaw-dropping, oh-crap-did-you-see-that plays as Nagbe. Whether he’s scoring a golazo against Vancouver, getting robbed of a Goal of the Year contender vs. SKC, delivering a dime to a teammate or rocketing through the midfield on a powerful run, he’s regularly putting me on the edge of my seat, and it looks like he’s developing the killer instinct to keep me there, too.

If I could, I’d pick a three-way tie between Cubo and teammates Alberth Elis and Romell Quioto. Since I can’t, though, I’ll just pick the shiniest star from the attack pack that’s making Houston top contenders again.

The young Paraguayan’s speed, technical ability and tenacity have been a sight to behold in this early season and he’s very likely to show some more skills once he gets more comfortable with the league.

Even at age 34, he’s still 'trying s***’ (Bruce’s words, not mine), scoring goals, and generally being a pain to defend. The fact that he hasn’t missed a step after coming back from a heart scare last year only adds emotional resonance to his outstanding play on the field.

Couch: An Atlanta United forward

The answer to this through three games was Josef Martinez, and Hector Villalba has been keeping things lively since Martinez went down. Maybe Miguel Almiron is the common thread. Just tune in already.