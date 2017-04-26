Portland Timbers' Diego Valeri ruled out for Saturday's match vs. FC Dallas

Portland Timbers playmaker Diego Valeri has been ruled out for Saturday's showdown against FC Dallas (8 pm ET; MLS LIVE), according to a report from The Oregonian. Goalkeeper Jake Gleeson will also miss his second-straight match for Caleb Porter's club.

Valeri left last week's game against Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 80th minute after suffering a hip injury. Porter explained on Wednesday that the Argentinian had suffered a Grade 1 hip strain.

The Timbers star exited the match with an assist, his fourth of the season. He also has scored five goals this season, tied for the team lead with Fanendo Adi who will be returning from suspension on Saturday.

MLS Fantasy managers should drop Valeri, who is owned by 37.3 percent of managers, despite being the game's top scorer. With unlimited transfers every week, managers can pick Valeri back up when he's healthy. You can pick up playmakers such as Lee Nguyen or Sacha Kljestan, both of whom have averaged at least eight points over their last two matches.