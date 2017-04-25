Castillo: Joel Campbell to MLS? Imagining where he could fit

Let’s get right to it: Joel Campbell, one of CONCACAF's biggest stars through the Costa Rica national team, is seeing his talents under-appreciated abroad. New transfer rumors this week have hinted that the Arsenal loanee, currently plying his trade at Sporting CP, might be headed for a new team yet again. (The latest rustlings put him, potentially, at Championship side Brighton and Hove Albion.)

It’s all rain-and-gloom around MLS HQ here in NYC, so let me use the opportunity to inject a little sunshine with this massive daydream, okay? Just to make it clear: There isn't actually a Joel Campbell-to-MLS rumor happening (yet). But Campbell, with his versatile skills as a forward and occasional winger, would be a killer addition to most sides in this league – especially given the very welcome, recent influx of his countrymen here. (As of the beginning of this season, 13 Costa Ricans ply their trade in MLS.)

Given his CONCACAF experience, Campbell would already be familiar with the terrain, both literal and figurative – prepped for physical demands, both in travel and style of play, and familiar with many of his opponents. Plus, rather than languish on a bench, he’d likely get the star treatment. (Let’s just look back on this goal he notched against the MLS All-Stars last year.)

So where would/should he go? A few quick ideas:

Vancouver Whitecaps

Here’s the most obvious choice, what with fellow Tico Kendall Waston dominating at CB and in an excellent position to provide service. Kekuta Manneh and Giles Barnes are gone, leaving Fredy Montero as the goal-scorer on whom to pin the highest hopes. Montero shouldn’t go anywhere. But with head coach Carl Robinson experimenting with lineups like a 4-1-4-1, Campbell’s ability on the wing – much like his fellow Costa Rican, current ’Caps darling Christian Bolaños — would come in handy.

Also look, Campbell and Waston are already buddies.

Colorado Rapids

Moving down the likelihood list, there are always the Rapids. The ownership link to Arsenal already exists, and they’ve got the space. Considering their defensive M.O. for most of last season, they could use some emphasis on the attack. Still, patching up the surprisingly porous defense is where they should probably focus at the moment.

New York Red Bulls

The Red Bulls are currently in solid shape up top, but if Daniel Royer goes anywhere, let’s imagine Campbell used on the wing, pressing high and combining with Bradley Wright-Phillips. (A human can dream.)

Philadelphia Union

The Union desperately deserve some love and an infusion of hope, and would do well to draw from more CONCACAF talent wells.

San Jose Earthquakes

Well, they’re famously more of a destination for Panamanians than Costa Ricans, but they could use help on the attack, too. Wondo (and youngins Nick Lima and Tommy Thompson) can’t do it all. Go Quakes!

Orlando City SC

Eh, Orlando certainly doesn’t need the help right now, but Lions fans who tweeted at me about this sure want to see another dash of Latin American flash there. There’s no real room on the roster here, but it’s fun to imagine!