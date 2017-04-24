Kick Off: Week 8 Recap | Sounders school the Galaxy | Lions still roaring

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Champs rise up in LA

Seattle emerged from their early-season slumber by cruising to a 3-0 win away to the LA Galaxy. The Sounders built an unassailable lead by scoring three times in the first half for the first time since last July. RECAP

Among the notes in his weekend recap, our Matt Doyle explained how Seattle's insertion of Will Bruin atop their formation changed the game for the rest of their attackers. READ MORE

Lions raid NYCFC for three points

Surprise package Orlando City won for the fifth time in six games by escaping New York City FC with a 2-1 victory. Cyle Larin scored twice to lead the way, bringing his season goal total to six. RECAP

Though some observers may not believe it, Will Parchman offered several reason why the Lions are for real. READ MORE

Batman downs the Rapids

Minnesota United scored their second straight home victory on Sunday, a 1-0 decision over the Colorado Rapids. Miguel Ibarra notched his first MLS goal with 18 minutes left to decide the contest. RECAP

The Loons posted the franchise's first shutout, which the team took as a true sign of improvement. READ MORE

FC Dallas deals first SKC loss

Supporters Shield holders FC Dallas are the last unbeaten in the league following a 1-0 victory over visiting Sporting KC on Saturday night. Thanks to their third clean sheet of the season, FCD got all the offense they'd need from Maynor Figueroa's second MLS goal. RECAP

After the win, local blog Big D Soccer handed out some plaudits to midfielder Carlos Gruezo and winger Michael Barrios for their impactful performances. READ MORE

Timbers double up Vancouver

Portland maintained their place at the top of the Supporters Shield table by topping rivals Vancouver in a 2-1 triumph on Saturday night. The victory also gave the Timbers an early lead in the Cascadia Cup standings. RECAP

The deciding goal was a Darlington Nagbe stunner that left his teammates in awe of its quality. READ MORE

TFC ends Fire streak

Toronto FC strolled to their first home win of the campaign, a 3-1 decision over Chicago on Friday. The result handed Fire star Bastian Schweinsteiger his first league loss after two wins and a draw at home in his first three outings. RECAP

In addition to being strong at the back, Reds defender Eriq Zavaleta netted the winning goal with a restart header. After the strike, he pointed to the sky as a tribute to his grandmother, who suddenly passed away last week. READ MORE

Old-look Red Bulls top Columbus

The New York Red Bulls pulled level on points with Columbus thanks to a 2-0 home victory over the East leaders on Saturday. The hosts posted consecutive shutout wins for the first time since last September. RECAP

After enjoying little success from toying with a new formation, Jesse Marsch reverted the Red Bulls back into their more familiar 4-2-3-1 set. This had the home side feeling like their old selves and Columbus paid the price for it. READ MORE

Atlanta returns to winning ways

Atlanta United used their high pressure to great effect in a 3-1 victory at Real Salt Lake. The result continued their fine play away from home and lifted the expansion side up to fourth in the East. RECAP

Although well-known for his ball-handling skills, RSL netminder Nick Rimando made a pair of mistakes that led to Atlanta goals. It's not the first time that's happened this season, and these mistakes on the ball compelled Alicia Rodriguez to ask a touchy question: Is this the beginning of the end of Rimando's tenure as the team's starter in goal? READ MORE

Houston blanks the Earthquakes

Houston continued their unbeaten start to the season at home with a 2-0 victory over San Jose on Saturday night. Cubo Torres bagged an early winner from the spot to remain atop the league scoring chart. RECAP

The Dynamo logged their first clean sheet of the season, a feat that can be credited to a tactical adjustment made by coach Wilmer Cabrera. Houston switched to a 4-4-2 formation that limited the Quakes to just two shots on target despite the visitors' wide possession advantage. READ MORE

Union settle for Montreal share

Philadelphia got their attack firing in building a three-goal lead against visitors Montreal on Saturday, only to leak three second half goals to remain winless after a 3-3 draw with Montreal. Impact sub Anthony Jackson-Hamel played the hero for the second week in a row, grabbing a late brace to even matters. RECAP

The Armchair Analyst detailed how the Union's soft defensive midfield keeps getting them in trouble. READ MORE

Revs held at home by D.C.

New England jumped to an early lead, but were eventually forced to rally for a 2-2 draw with Saturday guests D.C. United. RECAP

After completing a round that featured two home games with just two points, The Revs were left feeling disappointed by the week's haul. READ MORE

Transfer talk: Chicharito-to-LAFC heats up (again)

Metro's Kristian Dyer dropped some summer transfer reports on Sunday, with the headline blurb claiming that LAFC are progressing in talks with Bayer Leverkusen's Mexico star Javier Hernandez. He also noted that Portland are chasing Sivasspor's Ghana defender John Boye. READ MORE

