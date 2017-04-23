Minnesota United FC 1, Colorado Rapids 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

In a match-up of the two teams at the bottom of the Western Conference, it was suddenly on-the-rise Minnesota United that ended up on top, taking the full points when Miguel Ibarra connected on a diving header for the only goal of the game in the Loons' 1-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids at TCF Bank Stadium. For the Loons, it was their second victory of the season, and their first MLS clean sheet.

After a relatively dull first half, the action picked up in the second. Both teams came up with chances and both goalkeepers were called on to make big saves. Finally, in the 72nd minute, off a Minnesota corner, Loons midfielder Ibson cracked a half-volley from distance off the far post, Johan Venegas headed the rebound forward, and Ibarra got the final touch, knocking it into the net for his first MLS goal.

ZEROES ACROSS: When they blanked the Houston Dynamo in the second half of last week's 2-2 draw, it was the first time expansion Minnesota had managed to keep a clean sheet for a single half. So they followed that up with a clean sheet for the full 90 minutes and now, the Loons haven't conceded a goal in their last 137 minutes. WE'LL SHOW YOU! The first time these two teams played each other, on March 18, defender Marc Burch and holding midfielder Sam Cronin played 90 and 82 minutes, respectively, for Colorado in the 2-2 draw. Burch even had an assist on the game-tying goal. This time, the pair both went 90 for Minnesota in their first game against their old team. They were moved by the Rapids to the Loons on March 31. Think they enjoyed this result? NO OFFENSE: Colorado's defense was missing two starting defenders, plus No. 1 goalkeeper Tim Howard, and yet their biggest problem is at the front of the formation, not the back. The Rapids have a league low five goals this season after being blanked for the second time in 2017. They have only played six games, so it's still early, but at this point, they are one of three teams that have scored fewer goals than they have played games (D.C. United, Sporting KC). They'll need to find a way score more – and kicking the ball off the crossbar from inside the 6-yard box, as Dominique Badji did in the 61st minute – doesn't help.

