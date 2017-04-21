Bastian Schweinsteiger - Takes picture OF fan at Toronto airport - April 2017
Eric Gehrig / Chicago Fire

So close! Schweinsteiger plays photographer as fan takes photo with Fire

April 21, 201712:56PM EDT
Sam StejskalContributor

From David Beckham to David Villa, stars who move from Europe to MLS often talk about a decreased sense of celebrity as one of the positives of living in North America.  

Bastian Schweinsteiger is certainly enjoying that new normal, but the German legend probably wasn’t expecting this degree of anonymity when he signed with Chicago.

As Schweinsteiger and the Fire landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s match against Toronto FC at BMO Field (7:30 pm ET; TSN 4/5 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US), an eager traveler stopped a few Chicago players for a photo.

Only problem? She put the World Cup winner behind the camera:

So close. So, so close. 

