So close! Schweinsteiger plays photographer as fan takes photo with Fire

From David Beckham to David Villa, stars who move from Europe to MLS often talk about a decreased sense of celebrity as one of the positives of living in North America.

Bastian Schweinsteiger is certainly enjoying that new normal, but the German legend probably wasn’t expecting this degree of anonymity when he signed with Chicago.

As Schweinsteiger and the Fire landed at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport on Thursday afternoon ahead of Friday’s match against Toronto FC at BMO Field (7:30 pm ET; TSN 4/5 in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US), an eager traveler stopped a few Chicago players for a photo.

Only problem? She put the World Cup winner behind the camera:

This poor lady asked for a picture with the @ChicagoFire players...if she only knew Let's get 3 2moro!#cf97 pic.twitter.com/ei3JH9hrBE — Eric Gehrig (@eGehrig16) April 21, 2017

So close. So, so close.