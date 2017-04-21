Academy coach survey: Picking the brains of the best in youth development

At the recent Generation adidas Cup, MLSsoccer.com conducted an informal five-question survey with 10 academy coaches that cut to the core of the current youth development scene in North America. You can find the questions and answers below.

One interesting piece to note is the response to question No. 5. When asked what was the most important trait a youth player can have, most of the coaches said they believe the player's character was most important, rather than high marks in technical ability, tactical IQ or physical ability.

A player's character encompasses his will to succeed, his ability to deal with adversity, and his ability to lead, among many other characteristics. A common sentiment at the tournament was that it cannot be all on the coaches to bring a player through the academy, but it is the player who has to take ownership over his own future. Without the player doing so, it's almost impossible for him to succeed, the coaches said.

1. How many hours per week should a 16-year-old play?

1. 12 (5 votes)

T-2. 15 (1 vote)

T-2. 10 (1 vote)

T-2. 8-12 (1 vote)

T-2. 12-14 (1 vote)

T-2. 12-18 (1 vote)

2. At what age should results matter?

1. 15 (3 votes)

T-2. 13 (2 votes)

T-2. 14 (2 votes)

T-2. 16 (2 votes)

5. N/A (1 vote)

3. At what age should a player be steered towards a specific position?

1. 15 (3 votes)

T-2. 13 (2 votes)

T-2. 14 (2 votes)

T-4. 10-13 (1 vote)

T-4. 16 (1 vote)

6. N/A (1 vote)

4. What is the biggest change you have seen over the past few years?

Talent pool improvement

Commitment from MLS

Increased technical ability of players

Growth of MLS academies

Separation of MLS academies from non-MLS academies

Increased resources

Players choosing soccer over other sports

Clubs developing their own identities

More international competition

5. What is the most important trait in a youth player?

1. Character (5 votes)

2. Tactical IQ (2 votes)

T-3. Tactical IQ/Ball control (1 vote)

T-3. Technical ability (1 vote)

5. N/A (1 vote)