MLS Matchday Live returns on Sunday ahead of NYCFC vs. Orlando City

This Sunday serves up a stacked tripleheader of MLS action, and you can get the day started with MLS Matchday Live.

With New York City FC facing Orlando City on FS1 and FOX Deportes (1:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE in Canada), the Seattle Sounders visiting the LA Galaxy on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (4 pm ET | MLS LIVE in Canada) and Minnesota United hosting the Colorado Rapids in the nightcap (6 pm ET | MLS LIVE), it’s an epic lineup, and Matchday Live will get you started at 12:30 pm ET on the MLS Facebook page.

Host David Gass and former MLS player Bobby Warshaw will take you through the weekend’s action and preview Sunday’s games, while social-media guru Stephen Keel will be at Yankee Stadium as NYCFC welcome their 2015 expansion brethren from Central Florida.

Don’t miss out on the fun: Catch MLS Matchday Live at 12:30 pm ET this Sunday.