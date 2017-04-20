Kick Off: Revs, Quakes recap | LAFC in for Zlatan? | Adi suspended

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Revs, Quakes battle to scoreless draw

The New England Revolution and San Jose Earthquakes played out an entertaining 0-0 stalemate at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday night. RECAP

The Revs were able to hang on to the point thanks to some big stops by young 'keeper Cody Cropper, whose teammates say is getting better every week. Cropper's final act of heroism on Wednesday night was a stunning kick save on Darwin Ceren in the 88th minute. READ MORE

Report: TAM raise to be discussed

Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl reports that MLS owners will meet next week to kick around the idea of raising each team's Targeted Allocation Money allowance. As it stands, all clubs start with $1.2 million of TAM cash to play with in roster-building. READ MORE

Black-and-Red aim to re-sign Hamid

The Washington Post reports that D.C. United have begun contract extension talks with Homegrown netminder Bill Hamid. READ MORE

Zlatan tug-of-war underway?

According to The Daily Mail, the LA Galaxy will have some local competition in the race to lure Manchester United superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The outlet claims that 2018 expansion side LAFC have tabled a big money offer that will allow him to stay with the Red Devils for the first half of the next Premier League season. READ MORE

Greener Goals scored around MLS

With the Greener Goals Week of Service underway, teams across the league have been participating in projects to helps identify ways to reduce the league's carbon footprint and raise awareness about environmental issues. READ MORE

Timbers' Adi banned, Atlanta's Gonzalez Pirez cleared

The Disciplinary Committee has hit Portland striker Fenando Adi with a one-game suspension for an elbow thrown during Saturday's loss against Sporting KC. READ MORE

On the other hand, the Independent Panel has rescinded the red card shown to Atlanta United defender Leandro Gonzalez Pirez in their weekend loss at Montreal. READ MORE

Schweinsteiger makes himself at home

It has already become clear that Bastian Schweinsteiger is a great fit in the Chicago lineup. What's more, starting his Fire career with a three-game home stand has given the midfielder and his wife a chance to settle into town off the field. READ MORE

Steffen showing Crew SC he belongs

The Columbus Dispatch shines a spotlight on young Crew SC netminder Zack Steffen, who has quickly proven he's up to the starting job. READ MORE

A little FIFA with Gyasi Zardes

Poet and Vuj Present, from Copa 90, caught up with LA Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes to play some FIFA 17 and chat about various topics that included what it means to play for the club he watched as a young fan and being "backed by" Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi. READ MORE

Jones-ing for a new home?

Speaking of the Galaxy, anyone out there who wishes they could live like Jermaine Jones now has that chance. For just $4.5 million, you can snap up his snazzy Encino house, which has been put on the market. READ MORE

