ExtraTime Radio: Juan Carlos Osorio on USA-MEX rivalry and his MLS past

LISTEN: Juan Carlos Osorio joins the show to talk about the biggest rivalry in the region, the perception of MLS overseas, and Giovani dos Santos' future with El Tri. Also, Calen Carr and Matt Doyle debate who is Atlanta United's best player.

An all-star episode of ETR heading into a weekend filled with exciting games. Calen Carr joins David and Matt to preview it all as several teams enter high stakes matches. Can Bastian Schweinsteiger & Co. do it on the road in Toronto? Who is the most exciting player on Atlanta? Can FC Dallas break through the impenetrable SKC defense? And of course Calen and Doyle’s favorite topic, the Canadian wonder that is Cyle Larin. All this and more, plus an interview with Mexican national team head coach Juan Carlos Osorio. The former Chicago Fire and New York Red Bulls manager talks all about the USA-Mexico rivalry, the fight for dual nationals, how his time in MLS shaped him as a manager, and the future of the league.

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

DOWNLOAD THE SHOW | SUBSCRIBE ON ITUNES