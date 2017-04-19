Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact

2017 MLS Regular Season

Talen Energy Stadium - Chester, Pa.

Saturday, April 22 - 1 pm ET

WATCH: TVA Sports in Canada | MLS LIVE in US

Winning at home is a must in MLS. If you fail to do so, your odds of reaching the MLS Cup Playoffs will be significantly affected. The Philadelphia Union have not picked up maximum points in any of their first three games at home this season and have lost six in a row dating back to last year. That drought is the second-longest in franchise history, but the Union will look to snap it against a Montreal Impact side that is coming off a dramatic win at home. Going back to 2011, only two teams have failed to record seven home wins and still made the playoffs. Obviously the Union still have plenty of time to catch up but the clock is ticking.

Philadelphia Union

The Union are the only team without a win of any kind so far this season and made a tactical switch last week against New York City FC by dropping Derrick Jones, moving Alejandro Bedoya to the No. 8 position and inserting Roland Alberg. It did not work out as they lost 2-0 to their Eastern rivals. Haris Medunjanin is third in MLS with 17 chances created but zero have been big chances and only six have come from open play.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: Joshua Yaro (shoulder surgery), Maurice Edu (left ankle/tibia surgery recovery), John McCarthy (concussion), Ken Tribbett (left ankle sprain); QUESTIONABLE: Warren Creavalle (right calf contusion)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Andre Blake — Keegan Rosenberry, Jack Elliott, Richie Marquez, Fabinho — Haris Medunjanin, Alejandro Bedoya — Ilsinho, Roland Alberg, Chris Pontius — C.J. Sapong

Notes: Philadelphia have conceded three goals off of penalties so far this season, a total that is tied with Minnesota for the most in the league.

Montreal Impact

Montreal got Ignacio Piatti back last week and, despite not being 100 percent, the Argentine was the best player on the field for Mauro Biello's team in their 2-1 win against Atlanta United FC. The good news for the Impact is that with Piatti's recent spell on the sidelines, Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla got valuable playing time that should help his confidence later in the season.

Suspended: None

None Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: Shamit Shome (foot injury), Andres Romero (hamstring injury); QUESTIONABLE: Victor Cabrera (leg injury)

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Evan Bush — Chris Duvall, Hassoun Camara, Laurent Ciman, Ambroise Oyongo— Marco Donadel, Hernan Bernardello — Dominic Oduro, Patrice Bernier, Ignacio Piatti — Matteo Mancosu

Notes: Montreal commit an average of 15.7 fouls per game, the most of any MLS team this year.

All-Time Series

Montreal have had the upper hand in this series so far, winning five of 13 match-ups while five other have ended in draws. However at Talen Energy Stadium, the Union have been unbeaten, winning two of six games and drawing the other four.

Referees

Referee: Nima Saghafi

Assistant Referees: Eric Weisbrod (bench side), Jason White (far side)

Fourth Official: Mark Geiger