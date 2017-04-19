MLS owners reportedly considering investing more in TAM funds

The use of Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) has been substantial since it was introduced to MLS in 2015. Clubs have used it both to keep promising players on their books and sign talents that are based overseas, further improving the quality on their rosters.

Now, more TAM could be on the way.

SI.com's Grant Wahl reported on Wednesday that MLS team owners are expected to meet next week in Colorado to discuss a number of topics, including investing more money in the TAM funds that each club has. An increase of $8.8 million over what had previously been expected for 2017 was announced by the league this past December, moving each team's respective TAM total to $1.2 million this season, but that figure might increase yet again next year.

A final decision on any raise in funds would come at the end of 2017, per the report.

More than $42 million was used in TAM in 2016 and 2017. This season, TAM was spent on 58 players across the league, including Jermaine Jones (LA Galaxy), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Mauro Diaz (FC Dallas), and Ola Kamara (Columbus Crew SC).