MLS Fantasy: Revs, Quakes offer intriguing options in 1st double game week

We’ve finally arrived at the first double game week (DGW) of the season. Okay, so it’s not the best DGW, and we could see several single game week players included in the Dream Team. Just don’t think that New England and San Jose have nothing to offer as they kick off the Week 8 slate tonight and play again on Saturday. Several of their players should be in the running for a spot on your Fantasy roster.

Below are some of the players who I think are worth considering. Just remember to set your lineup by 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday!

Goalkeepers

DGW Value: With clean sheets being so few, value keepers have been a great investment. When you combine a value price in Cody Cropper (NE $4.0) with a DGW, it just sweetens the deal. As an added bonus, you’ll also get a shot at two clean sheets as both San Jose and D.C. United have been questionable on the road.

Defenders

SGW Option: If you want to diversify your defense, then consider Kendall Waston (VAN $5.8). Normally I’d shy away from road defenders, but Waston’s is one of the top bonus point generating defenders in the league and a big Cascadia match against Portland could result in big points on the road.



Big Money: If you have a lot of money to throw at a defender, then Antonio Mlinar Delamea (NE $6.0) should be one of your prime targets. Even without a clean sheet, Delamea has the ability to rack up two to three defensive bonus points pre game and that adds up quickly during a DGW.

Midfielders

Value Option: The year started hot for Anibal Godoy (SJ $7.3) but he’s been less explosive over his last two games. Still, don’t count him out, because he’s been generating consistent bonus points all season. If he keeps that up during his DGW, then he’ll be one of the top midfielders of the round.

Creator: Minnesota have not been a popular choice Fantasy-wise this season, but that has not stopped Kevin Molino ($10) from becoming one of the top point scoring Fantasy midfielders. He’s scored one goal and earned three assists over his last three games and should easily have the opportunity fir more when the Loons host a struggling Colorado side.

Bandwagon: It’s always nice to fid a good differential player, but sometimes it’s best to follow the crowd. This week Lee Nguyen (NE $10) is the player everyone manager is looking at and for good reason. He’s scored three goals over his last five games and was subbed out early last week to save his legs for the DGW. He’s primed for a good round and may even be captain material.

Forwards

Target Man: Chemistry, it’s the foundation that makes for a great goal-scoring duo and it’s exactly what Christian Ramirez (MIN $8.1) has been developing with Molino. The result has been three goals in three games, and they were just inches from several more against Houston last week. If they continue to exploit space behind defenses, they may prove too much to handle for Colorado.

DGW Problem: If you want a DGW forward from New England, then you may be scratching your head. Both Kei Kamara ($9.2) and Juan Agudelo ($8.4) scored in Round 4 and 6 with Agudelo grabbing a brace in Round 4. Other than that, they have not done much. But with two favorable home matches, that could all change, and Agudelo is my favorite. He’s had better production for his price and has just looked better on the field.

Second Wind: Not into DGW players or Differentials? Then how about Sebastian Giovinco (TOR $12)? Round 8 could be where the Atomic Ant turns things around though when Toronto host Chicago. The Fire have been great, but their home run is over and the last time they were on the road they gave up 4 to Atlanta. If they let their guard down again, Seba will be waiting to pounce and could come away with a brace.

Whom are you considering for Round 8? If you want more fantasy advice, be sure to check out more articles and charts posted at MLSFantasyBoss.com.

