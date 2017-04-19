FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City | 2017 MLS Match Preview

FC Dallas vs. Sporting Kansas City

2017 MLS Regular Season

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

Saturday, April 22 – 8 pm ET

WATCH: MLS LIVE

Seven weeks into the 2017 regular season, only two undefeated teams remain in Major League Soccer – and they’ll lock horns at Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Fresh off an impressive road win over the stacked Portland Timbers, Sporting Kansas City now make another daunting trip to play a Western Conference counterpart as they visit FC Dallas. It’s a meeting of the two stingiest defenses in the league: Kansas City have conceded a mere two goals over their first six games, while Dallas are not far behind with just three goals allowed in their five league matches to date. Dallas have lost just once at home since the start of last year.

FC Dallas

The North Texans thought they had snared their second road win of the season at San Jose last weekend when Kellyn Acosta’s goal put them ahead 1-0 with just 12 minutes left in regulation. But Jahmir Hyka struck for an equalizer on the last kick of the game to leave the visitors with just a point.

On balance, though, it’s been a solid start for the defending Supporters’ Shield and US Open Cup holders, who are 3-0-2 even after juggling MLS play with their run to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League. Acosta has flashed an eye for goal in addition to his established box-to-box midfield credentials, scoring five goals across all competitions, while Maxi Urruti has been both hard-working and sharp up top with four overall.

Suspended : NONE

: NONE Int’l Duty : NONE

: NONE Injury Report: OUT: Mauro Diaz (torn Achilles tendon)

Projected Starting XI (4-4-2): GK: Jesse Gonzalez – Atiba Harris, Walker Zimmerman, Matt Hedges, Maynor Figueroa - Michael Barrios, Kellyn Acosta, Carlos Gruezo, Roland Lamah - Maxi Urruti, Cristian Colman

Notes: FC Dallas are unbeaten in 10 consecutive MLS regular-season games (5-0-5), with five clean sheets during that stretch (stats via Opta) … Coach Oscar Pareja has alternated between physical veteran Atiba Harris and the more attack-minded Hernan Grana at right back … Homegrowns Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira and Reggie Cannon rejoined their academy mates to help the club’s top youth side win the Dallas Cup Super Group championship at Toyota Stadium last weekend, marking just the second time in history that a US team has won the prestigious title.

Sporting Kansas City

The Midwesterners made a statement in the Rose City last week, shutting down the high-octane Timbers attack to earn their fourth clean sheet in six games. The effort in the 1-0 win started from the front, as striker Dom Dwyer was hard-working on and off the ball all night – as well as opportunistic, adeptly finishing one of his only scoring chances of the night to bag the winner.

This week they’ll be hoping to deliver some payback to Dallas, who held Sporting KC to a scoreless draw in their first meeting of the season, at Children’s Mercy Park on March 11. On that occasion, Kansas City enjoyed 68.5 percent of possession, attempted a whopping 628 passes, and took 14 shots but could not break down a compact, reserve-dotted FCD side.

Suspended : NONE

: NONE Int’l Duty : NONE

: NONE Injury Report: OUT: F - Diego Rubio (ACL)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3): Tim Melia (GK) – Seth Sinovic, Matt Besler, Ike Opara, Graham Zusi – Roger Espinoza, Benny Feilhaber, Ilie Sanchez – Gerso Fernandes, Dom Dwyer, Jimmy Medranda

Notes: SKC had a league-best three MLS Team of the Week selections after the win in Portland: Goalkeeper Tim Melia, defender Ike Opara (his second consecutive selection) and midfielder Ilie Sanchez … After missing two games due to a hamstring injury, playmaker Benny Feilhaber returned to the starting 11 vs. the Timbers and assisted on Dwyer’s winner … Sporting have earned shutouts in four straight road games, tying the club record.

All-Time Series

Sporting lead the series by a narrow margin, with 23 victories to Dallas' 21. There have been 12 draws, including the 0-0 result earlier this season. Dallas own a winning record against KC on home soil, however.

Overall : Sporting 23 victories, 84 goals; Dallas 22 victories, 88 goals; 12 draws

: Sporting 23 victories, 84 goals; Dallas 22 victories, 88 goals; 12 draws At Dallas: Dallas 13 victories, 53 goals; Sporting 9 victories, 31 goals; 5 draws

Referees

Referee: KEVIN STOTT

Assistant Referees: Eduardo Mariscal (bench side), Craig Lowry (far side)

Fourth Official: Ted Unkel