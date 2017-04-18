Dom Dwyer robs Timbers of 3 points at Providence Park | Audi Player Index

Sporting Kansas City faced a tall order as they visited Providence Park to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday. SKC striker Dom Dwyer found scoring chances few and far between; however, he made the most of Jimmy Medranda's low, driven cross in the 53rd minute to put KC ahead 1-0. Then Dwyer's hard-working hold-up play and ability to draw fouls (six total) allowed the visitors to protect their lead and walk away with all three points.