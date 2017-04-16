Late goals, great goals: What you may have missed in MLS Week 7

Two days, 11 games. There was a lot of MLS action in Week 7, including lots of late dramatics and a few rivalry results. Here's your primer if you missed the big stories from the week that was:

You just have to see this goal

You might have heard that New York City FC forward and defending MLS MVP David Villa scored a goal from more than 50 yards out on Friday. It's true -- his speculative effort snuck in under the crossbar and beat reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake. It was the capper on a 2-0 road win for NYCFC over Philadelphia.

The question is whether this will be MLS Goal of the Year. It sure seems like the kind of goal that only comes along once every four or five seasons, but go ahead, everybody else in MLS -- do your best to beat Villa's effort. If you can manage it, we'll all win.

Leaving it late, Orlando City edition

It's amazing what a good venue does for a team, right? Orlando City SC made history on Saturday by winning their first four games in their new stadium, as Cyle Larin's 91st-minute volley gave the Lions a 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy. That development should give the likes of Atlanta United, D.C. United and LAFC (all with new stadiums currently being built) considerable optimism. But will they have a pure finisher like Larin to get the needed goals in their new homes?

Leaving it late, Montreal Impact edition

If we're calling Villa's goal this weekend an all-timer, where does Anthony Jackson-Hamel's 93rd-minute backheel redirect to give the Montreal Impact a 2-1 win over Atlanta United rank? Some angles don't really show the work the Homegrown striker does to get it on frame, but from behind, it is really quite impressive. And it was a last-minute winner, too!

What an incredible flick from @ajacksonhamel to give @impactmontreal the win in stoppage time 😱 pic.twitter.com/60Xwze2z8O — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 15, 2017

Leaving it late, San Jose Earthquakes edition

Jahmir Hyka may have had a more conventional goal, but he left it really late, scoring in the 94th minute on the final kick of the game to steal a point for the San Jose Earthquakes in their 1-1 draw against FC Dallas on Friday. The Quakes have grabbed a late result two weeks in a row now, leading some to wonder if a certain "never say die" attitude has been resurrected.

Fredy returns (to haunt the Sounders)

The Seattle Sounders' all-time leading scorer in the club's MLS-era faced his old team for the first time on Friday, and he broke some Seattle hearts. Fredy Montero scored twice to power the Vancouver Whitecaps to a much-needed 2-1 Cascadia Cup win at BC Place. The win was cathartic for Vancouver, but Montero didn't celebrate either of his goals, dropping to his knees in an almost-apologetic posture on the first goal, and raising his hands while putting his head down on the second in deference to his old club.

Rocky Mountain turnaround

It's a golden start to the Mike Petke era in Utah, as Real Salt Lake came from behind, on the road, and in the final minutes, to beat Rocky Mountain Cup rival Colorado Rapids 2-1 on Saturday. Brooks Lennon took over late to score the winner for RSL, and it seems like Petke was pretty happy with the youngster after the game.

Red Bulls take first round of Atlantic Cup

Let's say this off the top: Goalkeeping is a really, really tough job. That said, Bill Hamid had a couple of plays he'd probably like to have back in the New York Red Bulls' 2-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday night. He couldn't quite keep out Alex Muyl's header right out of the halftime break, and then Bradley Wright-Phillips turned him into a passenger on a cool nutmegged finish for the second goal. Sometimes it comes down to two plays, but that's soccer.

Fire, Fire, Fire

We started this look at Week 7 with a World Cup winner, and we'll finish with another one. Bastian Schweinsteiger was perhaps not as transcendent as Villa in the Chicago Fire's 3-0 win over 10-man New England on Saturday, but the German scored the opening goal and added an assist, while working on bringing an overhauled squad into better chemistry as a group. They're unbeaten in the three games since Schweinsteiger arrived, and between him, Dax McCarty and Juninho in midfield, and Nemanja Nikolic up front, the new guys are working out just fine in Chicago.