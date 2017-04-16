Jack Harrison coming into his own for NYCFC: "He's very important"

CHESTER, Pa. — David Villa stole the headlines for New York City FC on Friday night with one of the most incredible goals you’ll ever see.

But it was the steady play of teammate Jack Harrison that also proved critical as the second-year midfielder delivered the game-winning goal to lead NYCFC to their first road win of the season — a 2-0 triumph over the Philadelphia Union.

Harrison now has a goal or an assist in three straight games as he continues to hold his own in NYCFC’s star-studded attack.

“It was good to get another goal,” Harrison said. “I feel like I’ve definitely been better in front of goal the past couple of games. And it was nice to finally get one today.”

Harrison credited a “brilliant ball” from Ronald Matarrita on his 52nd-minute goal that broke a scoreless deadlock. But head coach Patrick Vieira made sure to say that Harrison’s first touch was also “excellent” as he took Matarrita’s through ball in stride and slipped it past Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

“I’m really glad for him — not just about the game tonight but all the games that we’ve played so far,” Vieira said. “He’s been working really hard. At D.C. [last week], he was working as a right back in a moment and never complained. When he scored today, I was really pleased for him.”

Although he was the No. 1 pick in the 2016 MLS SuperDraft and enjoyed some impressive moments in his rookie season last year, Harrison will naturally never get the same kind of fanfare as Villa or Andrea Pirlo. But those inside the NYCFC locker room insist the 20-year-old is as vital as anyone to the team’s attack.

“He’s a really talented player,” NYCFC goalkeeper Sean Johnson told MLSsoccer.com. “He’s young, he’s got good legs, he’s very witty, good on the ball. We look to Jack to really create for us. In the system we play, he’s very important.”

It helps, too, when you have a magician like Villa that can teach you new tricks and aid in your progression.

“He’s always looking to help others out,” Harrison said. “Just watching him, you learn so much. I feel like I’ve done that already last year, and I’m hoping to keep improving.”

Just don’t expect Harrison to mimic Villa and attempt to score from 50 yards out any time soon.

“No, I’ve never tried that,” Harrison said with a laugh, calling Villa’s golazo an “incredible” moment. “That’s what the world-class players do.”