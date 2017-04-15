Orlando City SC 2, LA Galaxy 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Orlando City SC's new fortress continues to prove impenetrable.

Cyle Larin scored a dramatic game-winner in stoppage time to lead Orlando to a thrilling 2-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Saturday afternoon, as the Lions tallied their fourth straight win at Orlando City Stadium since it opened earlier this year.

Larin's goal came on the heels of Romain Alessandrini’s stunning 83rd-minute equalizer that looked like it might be enough for the Galaxy to steal a road point.

Will Johnson also scored for Orlando City (4-1-0 overall), who vaulted into first place in the Eastern Conference with the win.

Goals

9' — ORL — Will Johnson WATCH

83' — LA — Romain Alessandrini

90'+1' — ORL — Cyle Larin

