GOAL: Nemanja Nikolic finishes David Accam’s perfect pass

April 15, 20176:47PM EDT

Goal scored by Nemanja Nikolic from the center of the penalty area. Assisted by David Accam and Bastian Schweinsteiger. Chicago 3, New England 0.

Goals
Match Highlights

Goal of the Week | Fan Nominations via Twitter

Lend your voice to the AT&T Goal of the Week nomination process. You can nominate a goal by sending a tweet using #ATTGOTW and the player's name. View all goal clips

Stay connected: Receive breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters from our FREE mobile app or "The Kick Off" newsletter.