WATCH: NYCFC's David Villa breaks down his stunning goal vs. Philadelphia

April 14, 20179:31PM EDT
Nicholas RosanoSenior Editor

We're used to seeing moments of magic from New York City FC forward David Villa – he is the reigning MLS MVP, after all. But he might well have topped them all on Friday evening against the Philadelphia Union

With the clock winding down, Villa chased down a bouncing ball just inside the Union half with two Philadelphia defenders closing in on him. Instead of playing it back to a teammate, though, he went for the spectacular, lobbing 2016 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year Andre Blake from well over 50 yards to ice a hard-fought NYCFC win (watch above).

Just minutes later, he breathlessly broke down the goal for ESPN's Julie Stewart-Binks:

According to ESPN's Paul Carr, it was the longest goal in MLS since at least 2012:

All you can really do now is tip your cap to El Guaje – with efforts like that, his fourth of the year to go with three assists through six games, it's a safe bet he'll be in the mix for another MVP award this year.

