Philadelphia Union 0, New York City FC 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

New York City FC have their first road win of the season, and also a spectacular goal to go with it.

NYCFC used second-half strikes from Jack Harrison and David Villa to post a 2-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union on Friday night. Harrison scored the winner in the 52nd minute of the match at Talen Energy Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania, but Villa stole the show with a 90th-minute blast from midfield that soared over Union goalkeeper Andre Blake.

The Union never really came close to finding an equalizer in the match, though they had a good chance to open the scoring in the first half. The loss left Philadelphia winless through six matches this year.

Goals

52' – NYC – Jack Harrison

90' – NYC – David Villa

Three Things

MY, OH MY: We have an early contender for Goal of the Year. Villa added to his personal highlight reel in spectacular fashion on Friday night, icing the game by hitting a perfect shot from 50 yards out over Blake and into the back of the net. The strike was a golazo in every sense, and it embodied everything Villa brings to the table: skill, vision, and class. NEW LOOK, SAME RESULT: The Union came out in a 4-3-3 formation for the first time this season, and head coach Jim Curtin moved around some of his personnel to try and take the game to NYCFC. It worked for Philadelphia in stretches, up until they got into the final third. There, they struggled once again to generate quality chances and finished with just two shots on frame. It was not good enough on the night, which is why the Union remain without a victory in 2017. WHAT A PASS: Everyone will talk about Villa's sensational goal, but the winner from Jack Harrison should not be overlooked. Harrison made a great darting run on the 52nd-minute play, and Ronald Matarrita picked him out with the type of quality through ball that the Union are yearning for. It may get overshadowed by Villa's effort, but the game-winning goal was a neat one, too.

