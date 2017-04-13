ExtraTime Radio: The next big Homegrown star? They're on display at GA Cup

LISTEN: It's official! The United States, Canada and Mexico are joining forces to bring the World Cup back to CONCACAF, making their pitch for 2026 official on Monday at a press conference in New York City. The guys walk you through all the details (31:02), then give their takes on what would be an incredible event. Plus, everything you need to know about MLS Week 6 and David Beckham stories with former MLS MVP Mike Magee (47:45). Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Dave is down at GA Cup, where the best youth players in the country are battling international competition -- we're talking the likes of Real Madrid, who FC Dallas just happened to knock off -- for bragging rights. He sits down with MLS Technical Director of Player Youth & Development Fred Lipka and Atlanta United academy director Tony Annan to discuss how the US and Canada are trying to produce the next big star from the ground up.

That leaves Andrew and Matt to tackle MLS Week 7 alone. Are Gyasi Zardes and Giovani dos Santos primed to explode? Are the Union in a tailspin? Should Pirlo ride the bench? Why is Bobby Boswell so important to D.C. United's success? Plus, your MLS LIVE game of the week goes down in Houston, and Timbers troll is gonna troll.

Speaking of trolls, the Hot-Take Hotline is a hit, and you won't want to miss the latest crop of voicemails as listeners offer up a new jingle, call for some Quakes love, wonder what's up with Didier Drogba's new gig in the desert and demand an apology. What for? You'll have to listen to find out...

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

