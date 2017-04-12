Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United FC | 2017 MLS Match Preview

Montreal Impact vs. Atlanta United FC

2017 MLS Regular Season

Stade Saputo - Montreal, Quebec

Saturday, April 8 - 1 pm ET

WATCH: CTV, TVA Sports in Canada | MLS LIVE in US

The Montreal Impact opened this season having come off an appearance in the Eastern Conference Championship, losing to Toronto FC in extra time. With few changes over the offseason, much was expected of Mauro Biello's team with Ignacio Piatti, a Best XI selection, leading the group. They have had just one home game so far, a 2-2 draw against the Seattle Sounders in Olympic Stadium, but they have just three points in their first five games. They will look to get their season back on track on Saturday in their first game at Stade Saputo against a dangerous Atlanta United FC team.

Montreal Impact

The Impact have been forced to play their last two games without Piatti due to injury, and may have to do so again against Atlanta. Even with their star, the Impact have been unable to create quality chances. Their 3.47 expected goals through five games is the second-lowest total of any team in MLS according to data provided by Opta. This means they would have been expected to score 3.47 goals on average given their quality of chances. As it stands, their finishing has been able to carry them to five goals.

Suspended: Marco Donadel (red card)

Marco Donadel (red card) Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: Shamit Shome (foot injury); QUESTIONABLE: Ignacio Piatti (hip/groin injury), Andres Romero (hamstring injury), Hassoun Camara (head injury)

Projected starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Evan Bush — Chris Duvall, Victor Cabrera, Laurent Ciman, Ambroise Oyongo— Adrian Arregui, Hernan Bernardello — Dominic Oduro, Patrice Bernier, Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla — Matteo Mancosu

Notes: The Impact are facing a league-high 15.6 shots (inc. blocks) per game in 2017. Last season, they faced an average of 13.6 shots per game.

Atlanta United FC

After a 6-1 victory at Minnesota United FC and a 4-0 win vs. the Chicago Fire, Atlanta went out on the road to play two of their toughest games of the season: at Seattle and at Toronto. Even without their star striker Josef Martinez, they were able to get two hard-fought draws and will look to continue that trend against a hungry Impact side.

Suspended: Yamil Asad (red card)

Yamil Asad (red card) Int’l Duty: None

None Injury Report: OUT: Zach Loyd (groin injury), Josef Martinez (left quad injury); QUESTIONABLE: F - Jacob Peterson (ankle injury)

Projected Starting XI (4-2-3-1): GK: Alec Kann — Tyrone Mears, Michael Parkhurst, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Greg Garza — Jeff Larentowicz, Carlos Carmona — Hector Villalba, Julian Gressel, Miguel Almiron — Kenwyne Jones

Notes: Atlanta is one of three teams with five players that have created at least five chances (inc. assists) this season: Greg Garza (6), Miguel Almirón (6), Julian Gressel (6), Hector Villalba (5) and Yamil Asad (5).

All-Time Series

This will be first meeting between the two clubs.

Referees

Referee: Alan Kelly

Assistant Referees: Danny Thornberry, Jeffrey Greeson

Fourth Official: Silviu Petrescu