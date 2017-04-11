MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends Orlando City SC's Matias Perez Garcia

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has levied one suspension after Week 6 of the 2017 season.

Matias Perez Garcia violent conduct

The Disciplinary Committee has suspended Orlando City SC midfielder Matias Perez Garcia for one game and issued an undisclosed fine for violent conduct in the 42nd minute of Orlando’s 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday (video above). Perez Garcia will serve the suspension when Orlando host the LA Galaxy on Saturday (2:30 pm ET | FOX, FOX Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada).