Why New England Revolution are one of the top teams in MLS | Expected Goals

The New England Revolution were not a common pick to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference this season, but so far they are showing why they should have not been doubted.

Jay Heaps' team are now unbeaten in their last three games, and have won both of their home games, including their 2-0 win against the Houston Dynamo this weekend. Their two losses were on the road by one goal to the top two teams from the Western Conference last season.

The big improvement has come on the defensive end with the additions of Antonio Mlinar Delamea and Joshua Smith at center back. On average based on the quality of chances they have conceded, the Revs would have been expected to concede just 4.37 goals or .88 per game based on numbers provided by Opta. The total figure is the fourth-lowest in MLS this season. That's a big change from 2016 when they conceded 1.5 expected goals per game, the fourth-highest figure in the league.

All in all the Revs' expected goals difference, based on the quality of chances they have created and conceded, is 3.41. That's the third-highest figure in the league, and it shows New England might have even been a little unlucky considering their actual goal difference is three.

Two important notes before looking at Week 6's xG numbers: Penalties have a value of .79, and own goals are not factored into the values.