MLS upholds three-game USL suspension for LA Galaxy's Jaime Villarreal

NEW YORK – LA Galaxy midfielder Jaime Villarreal will be unavailable for selection in the next three regular season matches as MLS will uphold a three-game suspension imposed by the United Soccer League.

The USL suspended Villarreal for three games and issued an undisclosed fine for abusive and offensive language in the Galaxy II match against San Antonio on April 1.

Villarreal will be next available for selection by the LA Galaxy for MLS competition on April 29th when they host the Philadelphia Union.