Kick Off: A tasty MLS menu for Week 6 | CONCACAF chief talks joint WC bid

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Montreal enter winless Galaxy's orbit

The LA Galaxy will aim to break into the win column when Montreal drops in for a match under Friday night lights (10:30 pm ET | TSN4/5, TVA Sports; MLS LIVE in US). PREVIEW

After making his long-awaited comeback from injury last weekend, Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes is progressing to the point where he could start for the first time since August. READ MORE

Atlanta head to "Great Red North"

Expansion darlings Atlanta United held their own against defending champs Seattle last week, and they'll have a chance to tackle the runners-up when they visit unbeaten Toronto FC on Saturday afternoon (7:30 pm ET | TSN4/5, MLS LIVE in US). PREVIEW

After missing last week's game with a knock, Reds left back Justin Morrow has been training and could return to the lineup against Atlanta. READ MORE

Dynamo visit New England

Early surprise side Houston will bring their power-packed attack to the northeast to face a warming New England side in a Saturday afternoon showdown (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

Though he hasn't exactly struggled to contribute since arriving in a trade last May, Revs striker Kei Kamara says he's still trying to adjust to a new role with the team. READ MORE

Round 2 for D.C. & NYCFC

Having broken their duck, D.C. United will be out for revenge when New York City FC comes to town on Saturday (4 pm ET | UniMás; MLS LIVE in Canada; facebook.com/univisiondeportes). The Bronx bunch scored a cool 4-0 victory over the Black-and-Red at Yankee Stadium last month. PREVIEW

Happily for NYCFC, new playmaker Maxi Moralez has quickly made a home in both the team's attack and MLS in general. READ MORE

Loons fly into Dallas

Fresh off their first MLS victory, Minnesota United now move on to a tall task. The expansion team will get their first look at FC Dallas - who may just be in an ornery mood following their midweek Champions League elimination - in Saturday's meeting at Toyota Stadium (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

Though they've only just arrived, Loons coach Adrian Heath says he has considered including newcomers Sam Cronin and Marc Burch in Saturday's line-up as training unfolded this week. READ MORE

Winless Union brace for Portland

Though it may be the last team they'd hope to see this weekend, early strugglers Philadelphia will host high-powered Portland for a Saturday evening affair (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

The Union have looked disorganized in midfield, and everyone involved – Alejandro Bedoya – is on the same page in thinking that he's being asked to play out of optimal position. READ MORE

MLS champs invade San Jose

San Jose return to the friendly confines of Avaya Stadium to face one of their favorite guests, MLS Cup holders Seattle, in a Saturday night match (10:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Earthquakes have won five of the six meetings between the two in the Bay Area. PREVIEW

However, the Earthquakes may start to tremble when they hear that Sounders star man Clint Dempsey is feeling in top-notch shape following a strong stint of USMNT duty. READ MORE

RBNY enter Lions' den

Orlando will try to maintain their perfect home record against the New York Red Bulls in the early game of Sunday's nationally-televised doubleheader (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes | MLS LIVE in Canada). PREVIEW

After a struggle as a Lions summer recruit last season, several factors have Antonio Nocerino now providing a solid foundation to their midfield. READ MORE

Chicago "welcomes" rival Columbus

New Chicago star Bastian Schweinsteiger will have the chance for an encore in front of the home fans when the Fire and Crew SC meet up at Toyota Park to clash for the 59th time on Saturday (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW

Similar to his lack of panic after a slow start to the season, Crew SC head coach Gregg Berhalter is not becoming too excited now that the team is on a three-game winning streak. READ MORE

Stingy defenses clash in Kansas City

A pair of the league's stingiest teams will do battle on Sunday when Sporting KC lays out the welcome mat for Colorado in a nationally-televised contest (7 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). The Missouri Azzurri have logged five clean sheets in their last eight league home games. PREVIEW

With many observers questioning the trade that shipped skipper Sam Cronin and Marc Burch to Minnesota, Rapids boss Pablo Mastroeni explained the club's reasons for the deal. READ MORE

Caps visit RSL on Petke debut

New Real Salt Lake coach Mike Petke will get his first chance to restore Rio Tinto as a feared building for visitors when Vancouver comes calling for a Saturday night tilt (9:30 pm | TSN4/5; MLS LIVE in US). PREVIEW

Adding injury to the Whitecaps' CCL-ouster insult, Brek Shea has joined the club's crowded recovery bay. The left-sider is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury suffered in Wednesday's loss to Tigres. READ MORE

North American World Cup bid in works

CONCACAF president Victor Montagliani informed The Guardian that the United States, Canada and Mexico are preparing to make a joint-World Cup bid to co-host the tournament's 2026 edition. READ MORE

