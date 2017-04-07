Highlights, banter & Mike Magee: MLS Matchday Live is back on Sunday!

MLS MatchDay Live is back on Sunday, featuring all the can't-miss highlights, banter and hot takes you can handle from Week 6. Oh, and this week we've brought along Major League Soccer's 2013 Most Valuable Player!

Andrew Wiebe and 14-year MLS veteran Mike Magee will guide you through a packed slate of action, recapping Friday and Saturday’s full slate before preparing you for Sunday’s nationally televised contest between Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids at Children's Mercy Park (7 pm ET; FS1 and FOX Deportes in USA | MLS LIVE in Canada).

The fun starts at 6 pm ET on the MLS Facebook page. Want to know what you're missing? Watch last week's show above and then tune in on Sunday!