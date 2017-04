New York City FC midfielder Andrea Pirlo is known for many things. One of those is his inscrutable visage.

He put that expressionless demeanor to the test recently, as the world-famous Harlem Globetrotter basketball troop attempted to wow him with several of their trademark tricks on the hardwood.

The result? As the video title itself suggests, Pirlo is not impressed. Until the end, when maybe he cracks a little tiny bit. See for yourself.