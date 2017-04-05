MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends DC United's Marcelo Sarvas

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has levied one suspension after Week 5 of the 2017 season.

Marcelo Sarvas serious foul play

The Disciplinary Committee has suspended D.C. United midfielder Marcelo Sarvas for one game and issued him an undisclosed fine for "serious foul play that endangered the safety" of Philadelphia midfielder Derrick Jones in D.C.’s 2-1 home win against the Union last Saturday (video above). Sarvas will serve the suspension when D.C. hosts New York City FC on Saturday (4 pm ET; Facebook.com | UniMás in the US).