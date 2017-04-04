MLS Power Rankings, Week 5: LA Galaxy continue to sink after loss

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: Columbus +3 spots | Philadelphia -2 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 3
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 11
Not the result Portland fans were hoping for, but fret not green-clad friends: it's early, and you can console yourself by watching Diego Valeri's Goal of the Year candidate over and over and over again.
Latest result(s): Drew vs. New England, 1-1
3
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 4
Some shocking finishing from Jonathan Osorio led to a scoreless draw in TFC's BMO Field debut. So it goes. A bigger issue is that Sebastian Giovinco has yet to get on the scoreboard through 224 minutes in 2017.
Latest result(s): Drew vs. Sporting KC, 0-0
4
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 4 | LOW: 8
They may not have the most points in MLS, but NYCFC continue to play some of the best soccer in the league to start 2017. A big reason why: an inspired David Villa, who was masterful in the set-up of both NYCFC goals against San Jose.
Latest result(s): Won vs. San Jose, 2-1
5
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 6
Much like their rivals to the south, they were held at home by a visitor from the East. Much like their rivals to the south, there's no reason to fret. Many of their key players logged a ton of miles during the international break and should find their mojo soon.
Latest result(s): Drew vs. Atlanta, 0-0
6
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 19
Cubo. Cubo! CUBOOOOOOOOOOO!!! [Does robot]
Latest result(s): Won vs. NY Red Bulls, 4-1
7
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 17
Atlanta United passed the first of two major tests with personality and grit — and without Josef Martinez. They arguably deserved more than the point in Seattle. Next up, last year's other MLS Cup finalist.
Latest result(s): Drew at Seattle, 0-0
8
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 19
Pretty sure it was the middle of the D.C. game a few weeks back that a few folks around the office with two thumbs all said Columbus wasn't a playoff team. Whoops. Guess they'll be lighting a few candles in the Church of Berhalter (Crognale?)
Latest result(s): Won vs. Orlando City, 2-0
9
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 9
Is it possible that they score just two goals all year and still end up with a positive goal differential? SKC's defense has been robust thus far, but their attack has been anemic. Perhaps a return home to Children's Mercy Park next weekend will do the trick.
Latest result(s): Drew at Toronto, 0-0
10
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 10
This start to the season has been joyless. But they'll be there at the end. Yay? Probably shouldn't have traded a Tar Heel during a year they won a basketball championship though. Seems like bad karma.
Latest result(s): Lost at Houston, 4-1
11
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 11
A weekend off should allow the Rapids and their fans to digest the trade that saw two starters from last year's record-setting defense shipped to Minnesota. We at the Power Rankings Politburo suspect Pablo Mastroeni has been given a mandate to produce more attack-minded soccer, but question if he has the horses to make that work.
Latest result(s): OFF
12
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 18
No shame in a road loss to Crew SC, currently at the top of the Eastern Conference table, but there there’s no avoiding the big question swirling around Orlando. If Cyle Larin isn’t on his game in the 18-yard box, who is going to score goals for this team? So far the answer is nobody.
Latest result(s): Lost at Columbus, 2-0
13
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 14
Two goals on the road even without Ignacio Piatti? Check. A point on the road without Piatti and Laurent Ciman? Check. Bastian Schweinsteiger's debut took the spotlight, but the Impact – including 18-year-old goalscorer Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla – had a better Saturday than the Fire.
Latest result(s): Drew at Chicago, 2-2
14
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 14 | LOW: 20
Didn't put in a perfect performance, but any time you can travel across the country and take a point at the highest-scoring team in the league you get some Power Rankings dap
Latest result(s): Drew at Portland, 1-1
15
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 15 | LOW: 21
Didn't exactly get the result they wanted in Schweinsteiger's debut but it did prove that he, Juninho and Dax McCarty can work together in the midfield.
Latest result(s): Drew vs. Montreal, 2-2
16
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 21
The bad news: The embattled Quakes continue to suffer on the road. The good news: They controlled the match for a stretch, and Marcos Ureña looks promising. They’re definitely not the worst, and there’s plenty of room to go up from here.
Latest result(s): Lost at NYCFC, 2-1
17
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 17 | LOW: 21
It would have been easy for the Whitecaps to fold at 2-1 down at home to the LA Galaxy. The fightback shown by the club, which coincided with the entry of new arrival Tony Tchani, is just what fans wanted to see ahead of Wednesday’s CCL semi 2nd leg.
Latest result(s): Won vs. LA Galaxy, 4-2
18
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 20
Finally, the first goal of the 2017 season! We knew you were in there somewhere, D.C.
Latest result(s): Won vs. Philadelphia, 2-1
19
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 19
They're just starting to get healthy with the returns of Ashley Cole and Gyasi Zardes, but we have yet to see the best from Giovani dos Santos, Jermaine Jones and Joao Pedro.
Latest result(s): Lost at Vancouver, 4-2
20
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 20
Two points from four games is a bummer in the land of #Doop, but it’s not all bad consider three of those games were on the road. Still, they need goals and they need three points. It’s time for C.J. Sapong to move back into the starting lineup, but he’s still going to need some help carrying the load. Paging Chris Pontius, Alejandro Bedoya, Fabian Herbers, Ilson Jr. et al.
Latest result(s): Lost at D.C. United, 2-1
21
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 21 | LOW: 22
Every Loons match so far in MLS has ended in a goal-fest – this one just found them dishing it rather than taking it. It remains to be seen if this says more about Minnesota United or Real Salt Lake, but finally, Minnesota get their first power rankings bump.
Latest result(s): Won vs. Real Salt Lake, 4-2
22
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 21 | LOW: 22
Is Mike Petke a miracle worker? We’re not talking about tactics or results. That wasn’t a dig at the talent in Sandy, either. Injuries have decimated the Real Salt Lake starting lineup, and unless Petke can make the likes of Joao Plata, Justen Glad and Jordan Allen all better again, climbing the PRanks ladder (and the table) is going to be tough.
Latest result(s): Lost at Minnesota, 4-2
Got a nice long rest ahead of a huge CCL match against Pachuca. They should be ready to go on Tuesday night for one of the biggest games of their season.
Latest result(s): OFF