Kick Off: FCD invade Pachuca with CCL edge | Jones challenges USMNT critics

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

FC Dallas striving for CCL history

FC Dallas are in Mexico getting set to attempt to make good on their CONCACAF Champions League first leg edge in Tuesday's semifinal capper against Omar Gonzalez and Pachuca (10 pm ET | UDN, facebook.com/concacafcom). PREVIEW

Head coach Oscar Pareja has gone to great lengths to ensure his side will be ready for Tuesday's big challenge as they plot a course for Champions League history. Dallas are eager to become the first MLS club to win the tournament. READ MORE

The Week 5 honor roll

Chicago star Bastian Schweinsteiger headlined our MLS Team of the Week after an impressive debut showing. Players from nine teams made the squad, with only Seattle and Vancouver earning two nods each. READ MORE

In case you missed it...

Charles Boehm goes around the horn to provide an extra layer to the usual Week 5 recap, including nods to David Villa's tricky heel, free haircuts in Vancouver and Justin Meram's #SaltBae celebration. READ MORE

Crognale making plays for Columbus

Local blog Massive Report notes how rookie defender Alex Crongale is proving to be a beast at the back. He entered the line-up as an injury replacement, but is making a strong bid to remain in it as a regular. READ MORE

RBNY changes afoot?

Following a big loss in Houston, the New York Red Bulls are considering some changes to get back on the right foot. Coach Jesse Marsch switched the team into a 4-2-2-2 formation during the preseason, but it has not had the desired effect. READ MORE

Jones tackles his USMNT critics

With commentators and analysts far and wide suggesting that the US national team should move on from starting Jermaine Jones, the LA Galaxy midfielder asserted to ESPN FC that the place is his until someone can take it from him. READ MORE

Jared Watts, no Rapid spender

Colorado defender Jared Watts has written a guest post on Amobi Okugo's A Frugal Athlete blog to discuss the ways he stretches his salary. READ MORE

MLSsoccer.com Musts

