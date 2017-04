Check out the best moments from the LA Galaxy's newest Designated Player, Romain Alessandrini. The 28-year-old French winger scored his first goal for the Galaxy and notched his second soon after in an exciting game against the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. And even though the Galaxy dropped a 4-2 decision, Alessandrini was a huge bright spot for LA — and the topic of this week's Audi Player Index.