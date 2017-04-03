ExtraTime Radio: All the best (and worst) from Week 5 | MLS to CCL final?

LISTEN: Guess who scored on their MLS debut? You already know? OK, it was Bastian Schweinsteiger, and that was just one of many incredible moments from the MLS weekend. The guys break down Week 5 then turn their attention to a pair of CCL semi second legs before checking in with Tommy Thompson and Nick Lima and diving into the Hot-Take Hotline. Listen then subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Block out some time because there's more than an hour of soccer talk coming your way after an entertaining MLS weekend saw Bastian Schweinsteiger score on his debut, Minnesota United finally get on the good side of a blowout and Cubo Torres break out the robot (again). As always, give us your takes by calling the Hot-Take Hotline or emailing the show!

There's plenty to look forward to this week as well, as the CONCACAF Champions League returns with semifinal second legs that could see two (or zero) MLS teams advance to the final. Goal.com's Jon Arnold joins the guys from a bus on the way to Pachuca, where FC Dallas will attempt to protect their 2-1 series lead against Los Tuzos. Do they have a chance of bucking the odds and knocking off their Omar Gonzalez and the Liga MX powers? Yes, but it won't be easy, Arnold says. On the flipside, the Vancouver Whitecaps have a mountain to climb against Tigres down 2-0 after the first leg. Can Carl Robinson inspire his boys to a famous victory?

Bonus segment! Don't say we never gave you anything. Arielle Castillo joins Andrew for an entertaining sitdown with San Jose Earthquakes Homegrowns Nick Lima and Tommy Thompson. Yes, the hype train is real. Yes, Wondo is Lima's favorite player. Yes, you'll want to listen to this one.

In the mailbag, the Hot-Time Hotline returns with a 'Caps fan claiming Vancouver got the better of Crew SC in that Kekuta Manneh-Tony Tchani deal, and another listener giving Dave an excuse to play show tunes. Typical.

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio!

