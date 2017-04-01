Sporting KC unfazed by attacking woes: "It's only a matter of time"

TORONTO – Half-full or half-empty?

That’s the question Sporting Kansas City will be asking themselves following their 0-0 draw at Toronto FC on Friday night.

In three matches this season, Sporting KC have kept their opponents goalless. Unfortunately for them, they’ve also failed to find the back of the net in those matches, leading to three scoreless draws – two on the road, one at home – in four matches this year.

Is there any reason for concern in the attack?

“No,” head coach Peter Vermes stated flatly after the draw in Toronto.

”Two of our goalless ties were on the road [in D.C. and Toronto],” continued Vermes. “If we can hold a team on the road, it is a great thing. Any time you are away and you [hold] the home team [to] no goals that is very, very good.”

Their other scoreless draw came at home, against FC Dallas, last season's Supporters’ Shield winners and a contender to repeat this year.

Kansas City does have two goals to the good this season, both of which came in a 2-1 win against San Jose on March 18. Their only scorer, midfielder Benny Feilhaber, was unavailable on Friday due to a thigh strain – their second goal against the Earthquakes was from a David Bingham blunder that produced an own goal.

That’s not to say Sporting didn’t have their fair share of chances in rainy Toronto on Friday.

In the 53rd minute, Dom Dwyer was denied by Alex Bono after a poor Toronto turnover; Gerso Fernandes had a drive denied by the TFC ‘keeper after a surging Ilie Sanchez run crafted the chance; and in stoppage-time, Raheem Edwards was needed at the back-post to prevent a Sanchez corner kick from curling across the goal-line.

“It was a hard fought match,” said defender Matt Besler. “The weather conditions didn’t make it for an easy night to play. From a mentality standpoint we did a great job. Both teams had a couple decent chances, but nobody was able to put it away. A draw was a fair result.

“We limited their chances, so we can walk away happy with how we played.”

Vermes refused to even let the fact that Dwyer, who has scored double digit goals in the last three campaigns and is expected to shoulder the lion's share of the scoring burden this season, has yet to find the back of the net through some 360 minutes of play bother him in the slightest.

“Dom has gotten into good spots, had good chances,” said Vermes. “It’s only a matter of time before it is going to drop for him. We are playing very well and when they come, they will come in bunches.”