Seattle Sounders 0, Atlanta United FC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United FC went toe-to-toe in their first competitive meeting on Friday at CenturyLink Field, but no winner emerged as the teams played to a 0-0 draw.

While both teams were missing several starters due to injury or recent international duty, there were chances on both ends, but the defensive effort was superior for both teams. The result is Seattle's first scoreless draw of the season, and Atlanta's first in club history.

Goals

None

Three Things

GOOD RESULT FOR NEWBIES: The narrative entering the game for Atlanta was that this game was a litmus test of sorts, after getting a few breaks along the way to start their debut campaign so well. While Josef Martinez -- unavailable due to injury -- was missed, the overall performance on the night, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, was impressive. Not too many teams go to Seattle and come out with a point and a shutout, so the result was indeed impressive for the new team on the block. CLOSE CALLS: Of the two sides, Seattle will likely feel they should have gotten more from the game. The stats were pretty even, and Atlanta even had more shots on target on the night, three to one. But Cristian Roldan had a couple very good looks on the night that went begging, and Clint Dempsey had a header clang off the post shortly after he entered the game off the bench. It won't provide consolation, but Seattle were literally a few inches from taking three points in this match. DEPTH CHARGE: Coming out of the international break, both sides featured reserves, including one MLS debutant in Sounders defender Jordy Delem, starting in a makeshift backline along with Tony Alfaro, who was a late replacement for Chad Marshall. For Atlanta, Chris McCann and Jacob Peterson got their first starts for their new team. And while internationals Dempsey, Miguel Almiron and Kenwyne Jones came off the bench in the second half, they were unable to ultimately find the final product for their teams.

Next Up