Five goals in four matches: A look at Cubo Torres' record-breaking start

Remember last year, when Cubo Torres couldn't score? As in, no goals in 11 league appearances?

Neither do we, at least not too clearly -- not after Torres' hat trick on Saturday night, in the Houston Dynamo's 4-1 thrashing of the New York Red Bulls, gave him a club-record five goals through the first four games of the 2017 season.

(He actually broke the record with his second goal of the night; the third just ground the record into tiny bits).

Here's a look at all five of his goals so far in 2017. Take a look and then hit up the comments let us know which one you like best. While you're at it, now would be a great time to predict just how many times Torres will find the net this year.