Columbus Crew SC 2, Orlando City SC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

April 1, 20176:09PM EDT
Charles BoehmContributor

Columbus Crew SC continued their climb up the MLS Eastern Conference standings with a composed 2-0 defeat of Orlando City SC at MAPFRE Stadium on Saturday, paced by a brace from Justin Meram

The Iraq international beat Orlando's offside trap to bag the opener on a quick counterattack, then finished off another slick break with a calmly-taken cutback and finish to ice the result in the second half. Meram has now scored three goals and two assists in Crew SC's first five games. 

Goals

  • 13' – CLB – Justin Meram Watch
  • 77' – CLB – Meram Watch

Three Things

  1. JUSTIN'S TIME: Meram might just be the hottest attacker in MLS right now. The Michigan native is covering lots of ground, combining well with teammates and showing ice-cold finishing composure around goal. Oh, and he came up with a pretty tasty scoring celebration with Ola Kamara on Saturday...
  2. ORLANDO UNDEFEATED NO MORE: This was the Lions' first setback of the season, and it will give coach Jason Kreis ample food for thought. City had plenty of possession and a few decent chances, but many moves peter out in the attacking third, with just 4 of their 14 shots directed on target. At the other end, they lived and died by their high defensive line, which caught Kamara offside a few times but was outwitted by Meram.
  3. OHIO A&T: After going winless in their first two games, Crew SC have surged into pole position in the East, and the blossoming Artur-Wil Trapp partnership at the base of their midfield is a major factor. The duo were smart, composed and clean on the ball against Orlando, with Artur – an offseason acquisition from Brazil who's adapting to MLS very quickly – notching the game-winning assist.

Next Up

  • CLB: Saturday, April 8 – at Chicago (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE)
  • ORL: Sunday, April 9 – vs. New York Red Bulls (4 pm ET | ESPN, ESPN Deportes in US, MLS LIVE in Canada)