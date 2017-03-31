WATCH: Toronto's Nick Hagglund shows off a surprising bit of skill

We’re used to seeing some sweet skills from the likes of Sebastian Giovinco and Dom Dwyer. But the perhaps silkiest move to be found in Toronto FC’s Friday night meeting with Sporting Kansas City came from one of the unlikeliest players on the field: TFC big man Nick Hagglund.

As you might guess from the ‘Air Hagglund’ moniker, the 6’1” central defender has built his reputation on what he’s able to do with the ball on his head. In the first half of Friday’s game, we got a surprising glimpse of what he can do with the ball in his feet when he left Gerso Fernandes in the dust to set up one of TFC’s best chances of the game:

Only some wayward finishing from Jonathan Osorio stopped it from being one of the smoothest assists of Hagglund’s career.

