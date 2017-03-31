Toronto FC Homegrown Raheem Edwards impresses Vanney in first start

TORONTO – It was not the homecoming that Toronto FC wanted, but for one surprise starter, it was an unforgettable night.

Homegrown signing Raheem Edwards was a bright spot in Friday night's home opener, a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City in the Reds' first match at BMO Field since their shootout loss to Seattle in the 2016 MLS Cup Final.



With both sides sturdy through the middle of the park, much of the opportunity came from the flanks -- and Edwards, filling in for Justin Morrow at left back in coach Greg Vanney's 3-5-2 system, generated a good number of those chances.



“I thought Raheem stepped in very well,” Vanney said after the match. “[It] didn't look like his first MLS start. [He] looked composed, comfortable, did a great job defensively.”



The 21-year old Edwards was signed to a first-team deal earlier this month after two strong seasons at the USL level with TFC II and quality senior-side time in the 2016 Canadian Championship. He earned the start on Friday with good work off the bench -- including an assist on Victor Vazquez's winner -- in a 2-0 victory at Vancouver on March 18.

“Justin was having problems with his heel, so it was in my mind that it was possible,” Edwards said -- but even so, the moment wasn't lost on him when he took the field: "The national anthem gave me goosebumps, hearing the fans singing.”



His first spark came in the 20th minute, when he turned Sporting right back Graham Zusi and sent the ball to Jonathan Osorio for a shot that went off-target. Then he neatly sprung Tosaint Ricketts down that same side, only for his attempt to be blocked.



But it was in the second half that he really shone, regularly finding space down his side, and flinging balls into the area.



“It's a lot of work on the outside, especially in the manner he did, [creating] a number of crossing opportunities on the outside and still did his defensive work," Vanney said. "I was very pleased.”



That defensive effort included a match-saving goal-line clearance at the death when Ilie's bending corner kick nearly found its way in at the back post. Edwards was there, ensuring it did not.



“I'm still learning, the guys are doing a good job of teaching me how the system works and how to play in [it],” said Edwards. “More and more each day.”