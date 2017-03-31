Seattle Sounders get Reigning Champ MLS Cup clothing collection

SEATTLE – The Seattle Sounders have already capitalized on some of the perks that come with winning an MLS Cup. Of course, they've hosted a raucous parade in downtown Seattle back in December. They've also officially unveiled their commemorative championship banner prior to their home opener against the New York Red Bulls at CenturyLink Field on March 19.

On Wednesday, they added another champions' celebration to the list, as the team hosted a launch event for a new, high-end MLS Cup-themed clothing line at the Ninety, the team’s downtown event headquarters. It's produced in collaboration with the Vancouver-based Reigning Champ brand, who created similar lines with the LA Galaxy after their MLS Cup victory in 2014 and the Portland Timbers in 2015.

This year’s Sounders gear includes soccer shorts, as well as a bomber jacket, crewneck, and T-shirt that all feature a star on the sleeve symbolizing December’s MLS Cup triumph.

Sounders goalkeeper and MLS Cup MVP Stefan Frei, third-year midfielder Cristian Roldan, and veteran defender Brad Evans were all on hand for Wednesday’s event, sporting the new gear and mingling with the fans and media in attendance.

“I got asked to do a photo shoot with them, and I was like, ‘Sure, let’s do it,’” Roldan said. “It’s a cool project. I think it was really cool to have Reigning Champs collaborate with the Sounders. The star [on the sleeves] is really iconic.”



“I think this was probably my first ad campaign. Obviously I’m part of [Generation] adidas, so they were my first product that I’ve showcased. It’s really cool. It’s a part of growing up. I’m sure Brad has done it a ton of times and I want to be part of more.”





Roldan enjoyed his initial foray into the world of fashion, he said, although he added that he still has some work to do before he can reach the level of Frei – who is considered one of the more style-savvy members of the squad.

“My fashion is not anywhere near Stef’s level,” he said. “I think my shoe game is probably just as good as his, but when it comes to his really tight pants, I’m nowhere near that.”

Meanwhile, Reigning Champ announced on its Twitter account on Thursday that the MLS Cup champions pack had sold out online.

The MLS Champions Pack has sold out online. Limited quantities available today at The Pro Shop at CenturyLink Field. @SoundersFC — Reigning Champ (@reigningchamp) March 30, 2017

But don't despair -- additional quantities are said to be available at the CenturyLink Field Pro Shop at the Sounders’ match against Atlanta United on Friday (10 pm ET, FS1, TSN, Fox Deportes).