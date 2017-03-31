San Jose defender Harold Cummings out 4-6 months due to fractured fibula

San Jose Earthquakes defender Harold Cummings will miss 4-6 months after undergoing surgery on Thursday to repair a high-ankle sprain and fractured fibula suffered in an accident at home, the club announced.

Cummings, 25, signed a multi-year contract with San Jose in January. He underwent sports hernia season this offseason and has yet to appear in a game. The center back joined the Quakes from Costa Rican club Alajuelense and has 50 career caps with the Panamanian national team.

San Jose will play at New York City FC on Saturday (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE).