After taking a quick breather during the international break, MLS MatchDay Live will be back Sunday.

Andrew Wiebe and soccer commentator David Gass will guide you through Week 5 of the MLS season, recapping Friday and Saturday’s full slate before preparing you for Sunday’s nationally televised contest between the Portland Timbers and New England Revolution at Providence Park (9 pm ET; ESPN2 | MLS LIVE in Canada).

The fun starts at 8 pm ET on the MLS Facebook page. We’ll see you on Sunday.