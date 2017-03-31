Kick Off: Crew SC swaps Tchani, cash for Manneh | Week 5 Preview

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
Crew SC nabs Manneh ahead of Lions visit
Columbus made headlines on Thursday by shipping midfielder Tony Tchani and a big bucket of TAM and GAM cash to Vancouver in a trade that landed them exciting attacker Kekuta Manneh. READ MORE
Our Matt Doyle writes that this move charts a new course for both teams, with Manneh getting a chance to further blossom and Tchani re-establish himself as a box-to-box "destroyer" after a quiet 2016. READ MORE
Crew SC's first chance to see Manneh sport their colors comes Saturday, when Gregg Berhalter's boys host unbeaten Orlando City in a Saturday afternoon showdown between Eastern rivals battling for the penthouse. PREVIEW
Champs get first look at Atlanta
The Seattle Sounders will give their first expansion team test when Atlanta United comes calling for a nationally-televised Friday night affair (10:30pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN2). PREVIEW
Meanwhile, it looks like the Sounders may dip into Atlanta's favored talent pool. Dynamo Kyiv's Paraguay winger Derlis Gonzalez has admitted he has interest from Seattle, and even said he's discussed coming to MLS with international teammate Miguel Almiron set to invade CenturyLink Field. READ MORE
TFC tackles SKC in home opener
Sebastian Giovinco will be back in the lineup as reigning Eastern Conference champs Toronto FC kick off their home slate with a visit from Sporting KC on Friday night (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN4). PREVIEW
After 10 years of periodic struggles at BMO Field, the Reds suffered a harsh MLS Cup loss on penalties there last year. Now, they intend to make their home a fortress at long last. READ MORE
Galaxy quest lands in Vancouver
The other team from Thursday's big trade, Vancouver, will attempt to break into the win column in Saturday's home tilt with the LA Galaxy (10 pm ET | TSN1; MLS LIVE in the US). PREVIEW
The suddenly rejuvenated Galaxy could have as many as four regulars back for the match. Playmaker Giovani dos Santos has recovered from an injury and Jermaine Jones has returned from US national team duty, while Ashley Cole and Gyasi Zardes look set to make their season bows. READ MORE
Are NYCFC Quake-proof?
New York City FC and San Jose will each be looking to get back on the winning track when they meet at Yankee Stadium in Saturday's early game (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW
The Quakes got some bad news ahead of the contest. They'll nee to wait another 4-6 months to hand Harold Cummings his club debut after the already sidelined Panama defender required surgery for a leg injury suffered at home. READ MORE
Dynamo, RBNY lock horns in Texas
With an improved deal in hand, Bradley Wright-Phillips will lead the New York Red Bulls into Houston for a Saturday night showdown (8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE). The Dynamo are among the RBNY forward's favorite foes; he's scored against them seven times in nine previous meetings. PREVIEW
The Dynamo have become the latest MLS club to be bitten by the injury bug. Attacker Romell Quioto is expected to miss 2-4 weeks after picking up a shoulder injury on Honduras duty. READ MORE
Portland aim to slow down Revs
Fresh off scoring five times in an emphatic duck-breaker at home, New England hits the road to tackle early Supporters' Shield front-runners Portland in Sunday's only contest (9 pm ET | ESPN2, ESPN Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada). PREVIEW
Timbers winger Dairon Asprilla, who scored in a spot start with Darlington Nagbe away on US duty last weekend, is feeling grateful for his second chance with the club. READ MORE
Union make derby visit to D.C.
A pair of 2016 playoff teams looking for their first wins of the season will throw down on Saturday evening when D.C. United plays host to nearby rivals Philadelphia (7 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW
Local product Oguchi Onyewu (who expects to have a huge number of ticket requests) will again start for the Union. After not playing regular soccer for about three years, the center back says he hasn't peaked yet despite some strong early showings. READ MORE
Petke set for RSL debut at Minnesota
Winless Real Salt Lake will start charting a new course under Mike Petke when they pay a Saturday visit to fellow strugglers Minnesota United (8 pm ET | MLS LIVE). PREVIEW
Our Benjamin Baer has a piece of advice for RSL's new coach: return the club to their once trusty 4-4-2 diamond formation. READ MORE
Fire hosts struggling Montreal
Chicago returns home to lay out the welcome mat for shorthanded guests Montreal ahead of Saturday's afternoon clash (3 pm ET | CTV, TVAS, TSN4; MLS LIVE in the US). while the Fire have a chance to debut new headliner Bastian Schweinsteiger, the visitors will be without star man Nacho Piatti, among others. PREVIEW
Despite a rash of key injuries and their winless start to the term, the Impact are not falling into a panic. READ MORE
FCD extends Pareja's deal
Even though FC Dallas won't take part in MLS action this weekend, they still made some news by extending the contract of head coach Oscar Pareja. READ MORE
The silly question heard 'round the world
It's no exaggeration to say that the entire soccer world has enjoyed a chuckle at the expense of the poor misplaced journalist that badly mangled a question to Bastian Schweinsteiger at his Chicgao unveiling. The Fire newcomer was embarrassingly asked if his arrival would help the club win World Cup, and some of the resulting best barbs have come from the Twitter accounts of MLS players. READ MORE
