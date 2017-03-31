Jose Mourinho expresses regret over his treatment of Bastian Schweinsteiger

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is certainly not thrilled with how he handled things with Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Mourinho told reporters on Friday that he regretted how he treated Schweinsteiger this season in Barclays Premier League, and that it's part of the reason why the veteran German midfielder was allowed to leave to join the Chicago Fire earlier this month.

The 32-year-old Schweinsteiger, who signed a Designated Player deal with the Fire, proved unable to break through at Man U this season. He made the bench in four league games, but never entered the field of play. At one point, he wasn't even allowed to train with the first team.

"The last thing I told him before he left: 'I was not right with you once, I have to be right with you now,'" said Mourinho at a press conference. "So when he was asking me to let him leave I had to say, 'Yes, you can leave,' because I did it once, I cannot do it twice.

"So I feel sorry for the first period with him, he knows that. I am happy that he knows because I told him. I will miss a good guy, a good professional, a good influence in training -- a very good influence. I could not stop him to go even knowing that until the end of the season we have so many matches and we would probably need him for a few matches or a few periods. I had to let him go and now publicly wish him and his wife a very happy life in Chicago."

Schweinsteiger is preparing to potentially make his debut this weekend, as the Fire face off against Eastern Conference foe the Montreal Impact on Saturday at Toyota Park (3 pm ET, CTV and TSN4 in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).