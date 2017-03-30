Zardes, Cole could make 2017 MLS debuts for LA Galaxy vs. Vancouver

The LA Galaxy will welcome back four key contributors for Saturday's clash on the road against the Vancouver Whitecaps (10 pm ET | MLS LIVE in US, TSN1 in Canada).

Galaxy Insider Adam Serrano reported on Thursday that Gyasi Zardes, Giovani dos Santos, Ashley Cole and Jermaine Jones will all be available for selection against the Whitecaps.

Zardes has not made his MLS regular season debut this season, after picking up a knee ailment at US national team camp in January. Cole has also not featured yet this season while dealing with a calf injury, while dos Santos missed the last match with a hamstring injury.

Jones returns to the club after featuring with the US national team in the recent international break, but while he played 75 minutes for the USMNT in their 1-1 road draw against Panama on Tuesday, he was suspended for the previous match, last Friday against Honduras.

LA have started the season 1-2-0 and currently sit in 8th place in the Western Conference standings.